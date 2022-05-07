LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (blood pressure checks)
Whole wheat biscuits with country gravy, sausage patty, cantaloupe, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Beef stroganoff and whole wheat noodles, vegetable medley, apricots, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, vegetable tray, mandarin oranges, oatmeal butterscotch cookies
Friday
Homemade chicken noodle soup with crackers, green salad, fruit cocktail, apple enchiladas dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals at the Pullman Senior Center. Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. Sign up for a to-go meal at the previous meal time. Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and activities.