LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow

Tuesday (blood pressure checks)

Whole wheat biscuits with country gravy, sausage patty, cantaloupe, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Beef stroganoff and whole wheat noodles, vegetable medley, apricots, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, vegetable tray, mandarin oranges, oatmeal butterscotch cookies

Friday

Homemade chicken noodle soup with crackers, green salad, fruit cocktail, apple enchiladas dessert

The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals at the Pullman Senior Center. Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. Sign up for a to-go meal at the previous meal time. Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and activities.

