LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Chicken ‘n’ rice, California veggies, apricots
Thursday
Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, tater tots, watermelon
Meal sponsored in memory of Leonard Chin
Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for nonseniors.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779. Once Friendly Neighbors returns to full operation, the meals will offer soup, salad bar and dessert bar.