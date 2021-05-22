WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Pot roast, mashed potatoes w/gravy carrots, fruit, dessert
Friday
Homemade pizza, green salad, fruit, ice cream sundae
The new City of Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, Northside Entrance, will open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches beginning Tuesday. The center will open only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, until further guidance from the governor’s office.
Home delivery will be available only through May 28, but Grab-and-Go meals will continue indefinitely. To request either, call Pullman Recreation Center office at (509) 338-3227 before 11 a .m. on meal days.
Coast Transportation will provide pickup for the first two weeks, but they require two business days’ notice. The number to call is (509) 397-2935.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a face mask, a touchless temperature check, signing a liability waiver, seating arrangements and maximum occupancy of the room. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.
LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday
Beef and bean burrito, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, pineapple
Thursday
Meat loaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, whole wheat roll
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.