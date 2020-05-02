LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots
Thursday
Cheesy tuna casserole, peas, peaches
Lunch is $5 for seniors, $7 for nonseniors.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side of the 1912 Center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779. Once Friendly Neighbors returns to full operation, the meals will offer soup, salad bar and dessert bar.