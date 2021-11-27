LATAH COUNTY
Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Hamburger on whole wheat bun, sliced tomato, onion, and lettuce, tater tots, soup, salad bar, dessert bar
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, cauliflower, garlic bread, soup, salad bar, dessert
If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Chef’s Choice
Friday
To be announced.
The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.
Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.