LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (meal in memory of Lennard Chin)
Beef franks, whole grain macaroni and cheese, vegetable medley, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Cheese omelet, sausage links, hash browns, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Baked ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green beans, green salad
Friday
Chicken and rice casserole, spinach salad, roll, fresh fruit, pudding
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Cente.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance.Sign up for a to-go meal at the previous meal time. Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.