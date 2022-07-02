WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Chicken caesar salad with cucumber, broccoli, cheese and hard boiled egg, homemade roll, cottage cheese with fruit
Friday
Chicken, rice pilaf, roasted cauliflower, green salad, peach crisp
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required.
LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday (in memory of Lennard Chin)
Chef’s choice, fresh vegetables (tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, radishes), watermelon
Thursday
Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, cantaloupe, cornbread
Because of the closure of the 1912 Center from July 1-11, all senior meals will be grab-and-go style at noon Tuesday and Thursday at the Unitarian Church.