WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Chicken caesar salad with cucumber, broccoli, cheese and hard boiled egg, homemade roll, cottage cheese with fruit

Friday

Chicken, rice pilaf, roasted cauliflower, green salad, peach crisp

The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required.

LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday (in memory of Lennard Chin)

Chef’s choice, fresh vegetables (tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, radishes), watermelon

Thursday

Oven-fried chicken, potato salad, cantaloupe, cornbread

Because of the closure of the 1912 Center from July 1-11, all senior meals will be grab-and-go style at noon Tuesday and Thursday at the Unitarian Church.

