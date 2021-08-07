WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance

Tuesday

Lentil and sausage casserole, French bread, sliced pears, carrots and celery sticks, sherbet cup

Friday

Beef stroganoff, salad, fruit, multi-grain bread, dessert

The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.

Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.

If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a facemask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.

LATAH COUNTY

Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow

Tuesday (Free lunch for those 60 and older)

Choice of 1) oven-fried fish with mashed potatoes w/gravy and vegetables, or 2) roasted chicken w/peppers and potatoes pita, mixed fruit salad, dessert

Thursday (in memory of Janet McCloskey)

Burrito bake, Mexican rice, mixed fruit salad, dessert

If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/.srcenter.

