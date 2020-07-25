LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E Thirrd St., Moscow
Tuesday
Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, soup, salad bar and dessert bar
Thursday
Tuna noodle casserole, refried beans, Mexican rice, soup, salad bar and dessert bar.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up at the north side parking lot of the 1912 center, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.Once the coronavirus situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.