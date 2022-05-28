LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday (meal in memory of Lennard Chin)
Chicken Cordon Bleu, pesto whole wheat noodles, broccoli, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Soft shell tacos with lettuce, cheese, salsa, tomatoes, beans and sour cream, pears, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Homemade pizza, green salad, peaches, ice cream sundae
Friday (birthday dessert)
Chicken Parmesan, pasta with garlic butter, beets, caesar salad, strawberry cupcake
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is back to providing in-person meals. Meals are free to anyone over the age of 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance, no sign up is required beforehand.