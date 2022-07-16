LATAH COUNTY

1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow

Tuesday

French dip sandwich with au jus, potato wedges, buttered corn, mandarin oranges, soup, salad bar, dessert

Thursday

Chicken salad on lettuce, peas, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail, soup, salad bar, dessert

The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.

WHITMAN COUNTY

Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance

Tuesday

Barbeque beef sandwich, coleslaw, pasta salad, tropical fruit with coconut flakes

Friday

Homemade mac and cheese with ham, grape and broccoli salad, angel food cake with berries

The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required.

