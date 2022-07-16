LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday
French dip sandwich with au jus, potato wedges, buttered corn, mandarin oranges, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Chicken salad on lettuce, peas, whole wheat roll, fruit cocktail, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
Tuesday
Barbeque beef sandwich, coleslaw, pasta salad, tropical fruit with coconut flakes
Friday
Homemade mac and cheese with ham, grape and broccoli salad, angel food cake with berries
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance. No signup required.