LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., north parking lot, Moscow
Tuesday
Cabbage roll, biscuit, pineapple
Thursday
Chicken and rice, vegetable blend, apricots
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, oriental vegetables, chocolate zucchini cake
Friday
Oven-baked chicken, rice, grape and broccoli salad, dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen.
Meals can be picked up at noon on the north side of the Senior Center, lower level entrance. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.