LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Ham and swiss slider on whole wheat bun, potato salad, fruit, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Hamburger hash brown quiche, green beans, fruit, corn bread, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Homemade mac and cheese with ham, mixed vegetables, apple slices, dessert
Friday
Fish filet, baked potato, cooked vegetables, roll, birthday dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center.
Meals can be picked up at noon. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.