LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday (Friendly Neighbors board meeting at 10 a.m.)
Meatballs, scalloped potatoes, fiesta corn, whole wheat biscuit, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Tuna bake, beets, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Chef salad with tomato, ham, turkey, cucumber, cheese and hard boiled egg, multigrain bread, cottage cheese with fruit
Friday
Beef and barley soup, green salad, fruit, dessert
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is cooking grab-and-go meals in the kitchen at Pullman Senior Center.
Meals can be picked up at noon. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.