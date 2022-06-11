LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (blood pressure checks)
Chicken fried steak with country gravy, seasoned potatoes, tex mex corn, mandarin oranges, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, ham slice, green peas, cantaloupe, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Pork sausage breakfast casserole with eggs and veggies, potatoes, breakfast fruit
Friday
Hawaiian burger with ham and pineapple, zesty pasta salad with vegetable, chocolate chip cookie bar
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is back providing in person meals at Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. To-go meals can still be picked up at noon on the north side of the center at the lower-level entrance.