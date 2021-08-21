WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Italian chicken, rice, salad, fruit, Popsicle
Friday
Cooks’ Choice
The Pullman Senior Center is open for Whitman County Council on Aging lunches and for light recreation on meal days, Tuesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., until further guidance from the governor’s office.
Grab-and-go meals are available. To request one, please call Pullman Recreation Office at (509) 338-3227 on meal days before 11 a.m.
If you come for lunch, be prepared for certain required protocols, such as a face mask, seating arrangements, and possible occupancy limitations. Please be flexible. All guidelines and requirements are subject to change.
LATAH COUNTY
Noon, in person, 1912 Center, 412 E. 3rd St., Moscow
Tuesday (Friendly Neighbors board meeting)
Lemon pepper cod, wild rice, cauliflower, mixed fruit salad, dessert
Thursday
Potato salad w/ham, broccoli, couscous, mixes fruit salad, dessert
If seniors have dietary or religious restrictions, an entree alternative can be provided. All meals are served with milk. Menus are subject to change. For information, phone (208) 882-1562 or check the web at users.moscow.com/srcenter.