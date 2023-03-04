PULLMAN
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
Tuesday
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PULLMAN
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, north entrance
Tuesday
Fish filet, baked potato, cooked vegetables, roll, Oreo cheesecake
Friday
Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, fruit, pie
The Council on Aging in Whitman County provides in-person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than 60. To-go meals can still be picked up at noon on the north side of the center.
MOSCOW
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Cabbage roll, carrots, fruit, whole wheat bread sticks, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, corn, fruit, whole wheat bun, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.