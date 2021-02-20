LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, North parking lot
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, garlic bread, peaches
Thursday
Ham, scalloped potatoes, spinach, garlic bread
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Friendly Neighbors senior meal program continues in a limited fashion. To have a grab-and-go meal made for you to pick up, call Bill Terrio at (208) 310-3779 at least one day ahead of time to allow cooks time to prepare enough meals.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Moscow Senior Center activities.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Chef’s salad, tomato, ham turkey, cucumber, cheese, and boiled egg. Multi-grain bread, cottage cheese with fruit
Friday
Sweet and sour pork, rice, Asian style vegetables, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookies
Grab-and-go meals can be picked up at noon. No reservation is required. You can also have meals delivered to your home by calling the Pullman Recreation Office, (509) 338-3227, before 11 a.m. each meal day.
Once the COVID-19 situation has passed, normal operations will return for congregate meals and Pullman Senior Citizens Association activities.