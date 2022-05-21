LATAH COUNTY
1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
Tuesday
Beef stew, corn bread, fruit, soup, salad bar, dessert
Thursday
Whole wheat pancakes, sausage patty, potato wedges, fruit, soup, salad bar, dessert
The Moscow Friendly Neighbors Senior Center is back to normal operations for meals. Soup available at 10:30 a.m., salad bar at 11:30 a.m., main entree at noon. Outside grab-and-go will no longer be provided.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Pullman Senior Center, 190 SE Crestview St., Building B, North Entrance
Tuesday
Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit, scotcharoo cookies
Friday
Ham sliders, pasta salad with veggies, cottage cheese and pineapple, freshly baked brownies
The Council on Aging in Whitman County is back to providing in person meals at Pullman Senior Center. Meals are free to anyone older than the age of 60. Meals can still be picked up for to-go at noon on the north side of the Senior Center at the lower-level entrance, no sign up is required beforehand.