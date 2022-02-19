Sensible in her veggie garden; impetuous in the pumpkin patch

Last week I saw buttercups blooming under melting snow in a neighbor’s yard. In my own garden, I saw only mounds of grayish slush at first, but when I looked more closely, I found healthy shoots of grape hyacinths, green rosettes of Canterbury bells, oriental poppies and rosa campion, and wisps of emerging dianthus. Deeper under the slush and soggy soil, hundreds of tulip and daffodil bulbs lie waiting, not quite ready to wake up and flaunt their petals. When spring comes, I think of my flowers as living art, and I hope they bring moments of joy to people who walk past our house. This year I’ll add some charm to our backyard vegetable beds, by scattering seeds for a small cottage garden, where zucchini normally grow, and to make room for fragrant sweet peas to climb up a trellis.
A sprawling cardoon plant, destined for eviction, occupies half of another raised bed. I bought it a few years ago, thinking it was an artichoke plant, mislabeled as a cardoon. I expected to harvest fat, globe-shaped artichokes, but feathery purple flowers bloomed on the stalks instead, and edible artichokes never developed. I was sure the plant would mature eventually, lose its purple fringe and settle down. But, no. After two more summers of waiting, with lemon aioli ready for dipping, I realized that a cardoon is not an artichoke — it’s just a flashy cousin. This spring I’ll dig up the cardoon’s woody trunk and thick roots, and I’ll use the space for rows of baby bok choy and aspabroc, a mild, sweet-tasting variety of broccolini. Instead of growing tomatoes in big pots on our sunny patio, as I’ve done for years, I’ll plant them in two backyard beds and see if excellent soil, unbound roots and a drip irrigation system will produce a bigger harvest. I’ll also do successive sowings of lettuce and arugula seeds in patio pots, instead of letting salad greens run wild in a 4x8 plot.
Maybe my backyard beds, planted more heavily with vegetables than flowers, will reflect a sensible gardener, who values healthy eating above frivolity. My true identity as an impetuous gardener, though, will reveal itself in our side yard. Never mind cabbage, shell beans or cauliflower in those raised beds — it’ll be pumpkins all the way. I’ve never had so much fun in the garden as I did last summer, when I grew 87 pounds of pumpkins, after a former high score of four pounds. This year’s mix will feature decorative and flamboyant pumpkins, chosen for their romantic names and unusual colors: russet red Cinderella, shaped like a fairytale carriage; Bellatrix, witchy orange that darkens in the cold; Blue Doll, Porcelain Princess, Magic Lantern and blue-gray Jarrahdale; orange and green streaked Kakai, and, as a gift from my son, two packets of seeds for giant pumpkins that I’ve already named Big Moose. I protected last year’s pumpkin crop from October freezes by using makeshift coverings of beach towels, flannel sheets and plastic tarps. This time I’ll insulate my future Halloween rock stars with professional-grade frost blankets, to keep Big Moose and his pumpkin buddies warm and bulked up for the big weigh-in at season’s end.
Craft Rozen hopes none of her neighbors sees her in the garden with a trowel, clutching two sacks of sprouting crocus bulbs, which she should have planted months ago. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.