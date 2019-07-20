MOSCOW FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
Sunday — Worship at 9:30 a.m.
“Hear God’s Word” — Pastor Norman Fowler
EMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH OF MOSCOW
Sunday — Worship at 9:30 a.m.
“Sit at the Lord’s Feet or Be Busy” — Pastor Dave Daugs
