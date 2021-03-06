She’ll delay garden cleanup to save the bees

During a long winter freeze, frost heave can cause soil to swell up and the pavement above it to buckle. Here in my garden, “squirrel heave” has uprooted handfuls of hibernating tulip bulbs and forced them up, out of their beds and onto the surface. As soon as the sodden soil dries out, I’ll replant the bulbs, but I wonder if the interrupted dormancy will affect their blooming this spring. The bulbs are still intact, without any telltale gnawed-off bits, which makes me think the squirrels displaced them by accident. Apparently I’ve been feeding a trio of absent-minded critters who can’t remember where they squirreled away the 40 pounds of peanuts I’ve lobbed at them since September.
Normally I’m in the garden as soon as the snow melts, clearing off decomposing leaves and any other debris I overlooked in September, when I took down my perennial garden. Instead of tidying up now, though, I tip my garden hat to my neighbor, Sandra Kelly, who reposted some expert advice on her Facebook page: We should wait to clean up our gardens until after daytime temperatures consistently rise above fifty degrees. Many butterflies, bees and other pollinators are still overwintering in the dead leaves and hollowed out stems of last year’s plants. If we neaten our gardens too early, we will literally be throwing away this year’s butterflies and bees. Procrastinating means we can help save the pollinators.
I’ll be outside soon anyway, scattering hollyhock and poppy seeds on top of the soil for germination later this spring. I love the old-fashioned look of hollyhocks at the back of the garden, and I already can picture the Shirley poppies among the established perennials, their paintbox colors contrasting with the elegant burgundy, purple and white pettticoats of my oriental poppies. I’ll have to work alone on the seed project, though, because my chief garden staffer, Benjamin BadKitten, is still recovering from an alleged collision with a rampaging moose. He most certainly did not miscalculate the edge of the cat door and smack himself in the face.
It’s too early to plant vegetables outdoors in unprotected beds, but maybe I can get a head start from last year’s artichoke plants. When our family lived west of the Cascades in Washington, I grew artichokes as perennials, but here on the Palouse they’re considered annuals. A single season wasn’t long enough for either of my two plants to produce normal size artichokes last summer. Four or five small, globelike buds with prickly leaves branched out from the central stalk, and then almost immediately bloomed as purple flowers. Last September, my husband, Lee, and I cut down the thick stalks and mulched the plants heavily with homemade compost, hoping they’d survive the winter. After the accumulated snow melted this week, I found small, swordlike leaves emerging from the base of one of the artichoke plants. I haven’t seen new growth on the second plant yet, but if either one is still alive in May, I will declare my first vegetable victory of 2021.
Sydney Craft Rozen grew “Amazing Grey” poppies last year and will scatter their seeds soon, for another wave of lavender-gray drama in her summertime garden. Email at her at scraftroze@aol.com