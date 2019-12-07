My husband, Lee, recently spent four afternoons outside in the numbing cold, climbing up and down a ladder and stretching across garden beds to bring color and warmth to the darkness. Now Christmas lights glow along the eaves and weave through the branches of the fruit trees and the lower limbs of our grand maple tree. This year, Lee also used fairy lights and weatherproof flowers to give me December roses on our arbor.
Some couples burn themselves out over a perennial conflict: all white vs. multicolored lights. Lee and I have stood united on this issue for 48 years. Always we choose lights of many colors, outdoors and inside our home. I also decorate our Christmas tree and the living room with a colorful mix of new, vintage and treasured ornaments that our children made in elementary school. But Benjamin BadKitten never becomes part of our holiday décor. No reindeer antlers or blinking red and green collars for my sensitive Maine coon cat. Instead I lay small, soft rugs in secluded spots as retreats for BBK and our ancient calico, Tessa the Vague. The cats can settle far enough away from the holiday stress, but close enough to hear the dialog and follow the storylines of the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movies.
I’m especially thankful for the light and beauty around me now, because I didn’t know how I’d feel after retiring from a 20-year ministry dear to my soul: writing and directing Christmas plays for teenagers and children. Through many seasons of my life, depression, a heavy gray cloud that smothers joy and hope, has hovered too close. Time, self-knowledge and some darned good meds have all helped keep the darkness at bay. I’m certain, though, that working with the kids — smart, quirky, sweet, hilarious and wise — for all these years was my saving grace.
I’ll continue as one of hundreds of local volunteers with Christmas for Kids, a nonprofit organization that provides warm clothing and toys, all donated anonymously, to more than 200 families and at least 600 children on the Palouse. This program began in 1982, when Jean Currin and her son, Mansour Sheibany, two great-hearted people whom I’m fortunate to call friends, started it in their Moscow home. Three decades later, Christmas for Kids has become a community-wide outreach. This year, I asked to be assigned two siblings, whose wish lists included toys, art supplies and books, as well as winter coats, boots and other clothing. I will never meet these children or any of the other kids whose wish lists I’ve fulfilled over the years, but they’ve all been a greater gift to me than they will ever know.
The four children I adore above all others live a few blocks down the street. Each of these beloved grandchildren is a spirit of Christmas joy, and I’m thankful every day for the unique connections we share. Recently I sat in our living room, with Lee in his chair nearby, a cup of tea beside me, and my BadKitten on my lap. During an intermission in the Hallmark movie, I looked out at the colored lights shining, and then at my husband, who created this light from love, family and hope. And I see that I am happy, no matter the darkness or the cold outside the window.
Sydney Craft Rozen finally has learned to stifle her helpful advice during her husband’s annual hanging of the Rozen Christmas lights. She no longer stands at the base of the ladder, calling, “Be careful! Don’t fall!” Email her at scraftroze@aol.com