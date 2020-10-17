She’s learning to bloom where she’s planted

Several of the mugs in my tea cupboard feature cheery mottos and comforting illustrations by Mary Engelbreit. When I sense my day is starting to tilt sideways, I reach for the “You’d better not pout” mug. If I know I’ll have to go a few rounds with a difficult person, I choose the “Let’s put the fun in dysfunctional” cup. Lately, though, one mug is showing more tea stains than usual: “Bloom where you’re planted.” I’m taking the metaphor to heart in this year of the coronavirus, which has upended many pieces of our lives. Rampant panic-buying has ensured that I will never again take a roll of two-ply toilet paper for granted.
Our hunker-down anxiety also affected gardeners like me. Many vegetable seeds sold out by February, as did nearly every tomato plant I wanted to grow. I ended up buying four bland varieties of yellow and orange cherry tomatoes, a sprawling Fourth of July that didn’t ripen until late August, and two unexpected successes: Sunchocola, a smoky, chocolate cherry, and Supertasty, a sweet-tart hybrid, excellent for slicing. Instead of muttering about my nonexistent harvest of tomatoes for sauces, I decided to bloom where I’d planted myself. All summer, I studded our salads with multicolored cherry tomato mosaics.
At midsummer, our flowering pumpkin vines outgrew their raised bed and trailed onto the grass in the backyard. Soon actual, visible pumpkins appeared – an impetuous gardener’s miracle. As the pumpkins grew plumper, the surrounding grass grew taller, because I insisted that mowing too close to the vines could chop off our future jack-o-lanterns. Nine pumpkins seemed happy and healthy in their soft cushion of long grass, until I noticed an odd pattern of concave polka-dots on the Cinderella pumpkin and a brown splotch on the fat pumpkin growing in the zucchini patch. Meanwhile, the growth cycles of the other seven seemed to have stalled out. From long and humbling experience, I knew it was unlikely that any of them would gain twenty pounds before Halloween. I harvested the entire crop this week.
When I set down the polka-dotted Cinderella pumpkin, a miniature slug crawled out from one of the polka dots. I gagged and pictured a cornucopia of slimers at work, gnawing their patterns of tiny holes. The brown patch on the other pumpkin had spread and rotted the underside, sentencing that poor squash to the compost bin, along with a little yellow-striped pumpkin whose midsection had developed an unfortunate squishiness. Six of the original nine pumpkins survived, though, and are waiting on the front porch for Halloween. They’re too small for carving, and I worry that they’ll turn to mush in an October freeze, but they bloomed where they were planted. My stouthearted pumpkins are symbols of hope in this long, strange season.
Sydney Craft Rozen felt particular glee when she composted the zucchini plants this week. How many roasted zucchini slices should one woman be expected to eat? Email her at scraftroze@aol.com