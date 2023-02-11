February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. Pet overpopulation is an ongoing problem despite the COVID-19-driven adoption surge, and when critters like cats appear on our farm, we can only surmise they were dumped, reproductive tracts intact, under the illusion that they will live ideal lives feasting on fat mice. We do what we can, but reality is harsh.

Oreo was the first. She and her cat carrier were dumped at the end of the driveway. I spent an hour trying to lure a minuscule bi-color kitten out of the juniper bush while grain trucks rumbled past on the gravel road. If you are going to leave the carrier, please save me the trouble and don’t release the cat. In the end, Oreo didn’t go feral, and she eventually became a friend’s spoiled house cat.

The next one showed up a few months later — an adolescent tuxedo who was dodging coyotes in the neighbor’s field. He moved into the barn with the September rain, and we trapped him and arranged his neuter and vaccinations. We named him Sylvester after the cartoon nemesis. He would tolerate me coming into the barn, but he was never a pet. He survived about a year before one of my neighbors found him struck along U.S. Highway 195