February is Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. Pet overpopulation is an ongoing problem despite the COVID-19-driven adoption surge, and when critters like cats appear on our farm, we can only surmise they were dumped, reproductive tracts intact, under the illusion that they will live ideal lives feasting on fat mice. We do what we can, but reality is harsh.
Oreo was the first. She and her cat carrier were dumped at the end of the driveway. I spent an hour trying to lure a minuscule bi-color kitten out of the juniper bush while grain trucks rumbled past on the gravel road. If you are going to leave the carrier, please save me the trouble and don’t release the cat. In the end, Oreo didn’t go feral, and she eventually became a friend’s spoiled house cat.
The next one showed up a few months later — an adolescent tuxedo who was dodging coyotes in the neighbor’s field. He moved into the barn with the September rain, and we trapped him and arranged his neuter and vaccinations. We named him Sylvester after the cartoon nemesis. He would tolerate me coming into the barn, but he was never a pet. He survived about a year before one of my neighbors found him struck along U.S. Highway 195
The following year, a yellow queen appeared in the drainage ditch. She’d dash into the culvert if anyone walked by. Peaches was different because she was an adult and was wearing a collar. Someone clearly housed her, fed her and maybe loved her before they dumped her. What they did not do was spay her. I was not able to trap her until it was too late. Peaches had six sweet calico and orange kittens in her hay-loft nest.
Thanks to the wonderful staff and volunteers at the Whitman County Humane Society, Peaches and her 8-day-old brood were relocated to a foster home and subsequently all seven found forever homes.
I sought out my own barn cats after Peaches, a pair of fluffy brown tabbies from a Farmington homestead that was “exploding with cats.” They were fixed and vaccinated by the North Palouse Veterinary Clinic and while the male disappeared after a few months (coyote dinner?), Trudy was with us for over a year. Trudy had her favorite fence post where she would sit and spy on field mice. I didn’t see her often but the mice were gone, and the cat food bowl would be empty so I knew she was OK. That is until the intruder showed up. The latest dumped cat showed up in December — a short-hair brown tabby that I suspect is female. She displaced Trudy out of her cozy barn and away from the feed bowl. I spotted Trudy a few times in the neighbor’s field, getting closer and closer to the highway. It wasn’t a big surprise when I found her frozen on the side of the road. The new tabby has moved in, so I have another cat to trap.
There are many resources for pets and strays needing low-cost spay and neuter procedures. The Whitman County Humane Society has a Trap-Neuter-Release program for feral cats and a Spay-Neuter-Assistance Program that provides low-cost care for pet owners, and a barn buddy program to rehome feral cats with nowhere to go. The WCHS Annual Fur Ball dinner and auction is coming up Feb. 25. Please go to whitmanpets.org for more information on the Furball, WCHS services and how to donate, volunteer or foster new mothers like Peaches.
The North Palouse Veterinary Clinic is hosting a special catch and release feline spay and neuter clinic Feb. 17-18 with 100 spots available. Save your spot by calling (208) 876-1096. There are similar programs in Moscow and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
There is no excuse for dumping cats in the country. Oreo, Peaches, and her kittens were the lucky ones in my story. They won’t grow up to experience trauma, starvation, disease and predation. They won’t reproduce and continue the legacy. Show the love in February and spay and neuter your pets and consider making a donation to your local humane society.
Woodford lives on her Palouse hobby farm where she raises sheep, chickens and all manner of critters.