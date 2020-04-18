The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors recognizes Pullman’s Al Sorensen
The Society of Certified Insurance Counselors recognized Al Sorensen of Pullman’s Pioneer Insurance for 20 years of education, commitment to excellence and dedication to the insurance profession.
The Society of CIC presented Sorensen with a certificate for his continued participation in the CIC program. Earning the designation and maintaining all updated requirements for 20 years places Sorensen in the top 1 percent of all insurance professionals in the country, according to the group.
The Society of CIC offers continuing education programs for insurance professionals. It is a nonprofit headquartered in Austin, Texas.
UI students receive top awards for theater work
Four University of Idaho theater students and professor emeritus Forrest Sears are among the recipients of top awards from the Region 7 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival in Fort Collins, Colo.
Sears, who was a member of the Department of Theatre Arts from 1966 to 1997, was presented with the Gold Medallion Award.
Junior Andrew Yoder of Boise won the Regional Award for Excellence in Sound Design for the second consecutive year for his work in UI’s production of “Drowning Ophelia.”
Masters candidate Luke Holt from South Carolina won the Regional Musical Theatre Scholarship. The honor would have come with an expenses-paid invitation to compete at the national level if not for coronavirus closures. Plans for celebrating national finalists will be postponed.
Masters candidate Jared Sorenson from Portland, Ore., won two first-place awards in the Tech Olympics for knot tying and floor tape out. Both skills are used in theatre design and technology.
Sophomore Mason Chadd of Meridian won first place in the Tech Olympics for rigging and earned a one-week scholarship to the Stagecraft Institute of Las Vegas.
Moscow Farmers Market unveils poster design
The City of Moscow and the Farmers Market Commission announced the winner of the 2020 Moscow Farmers Market Poster Contest as Christiana Dara Wells. Wells’ entry, one of five final designs, was selected by the community following an online voting period.
The design depicts old brick buildings downtown and shoppers holding hands as they browse through the market. A limited number of signed copies of the winning poster design will be available for pick up at the Moscow Farmers Market this season.
According to the markets’ website, the first day of the Moscow Farmers Market, May 2, has been canceled. The start date and length of the 2020 are still to be determined.
For more information, go to farmersmarket@ci.moscow.id.us.