Small miracles and an ironic gift from the Garden Goddess

I walked along the borders of my front yard garden this week, feeling at peace in my Church of Dirt and Flowers and grateful that I could wander freely there, without Duffy, our high-spirited Bernedoodle puppy, wagging at my side. The old-fashioned peonies, rosa campion, red valerian, honeysuckle vines and climbing roses still bloomed, undamaged, after our recent quixotic weather. Deeper into the garden, I found a small meadow of jewel-colored columbine plants growing almost wild. Nearly hidden among them stood a yellow metal tulip, which I’d left as a marker to remind me where I’d transplanted an offshoot of a Japanese anemone. The seedling’s leaves had withered and disappeared soon after the transplanting, and I forgot to remove the tulip marker. Now I knelt, carefully parted the columbines and found an unexpected gift from the Garden Goddess: a tiny green sprout with serrated leaves. In the Victorian language of flowers, Japanese anemones symbolize anticipation. I will wait and watch with joy through the seasons as this fragile plant grows stronger and eventually blooms with creamy pink flowers.
I paused to take a closer look at clusters of dainty yellow flowers, perched on tall, slender stems among the perennials. I didn’t remember planting them, but they looked as if they could blend in easily at a dandelion family reunion. They’re actually hawkweeds, I learned, members of the dandelion clan and symbols of happiness, joy and youthful thoughts — all of which made me think of Duffy. In the backyard, our Bernedoodle bounced along ahead of me while I checked on the flowers and vegetables growing in our raised beds. Lee and I don’t let Duffy run free anywhere else. He has room for zooming around during his daily nut-outs, as well as getting paws-on experience for a promising career in landscape excavation. His current goal is uprooting a 70-foot pine tree, one shallow root at a time.
Purple, white and pink Canterbury bells appeared by surprise in a nearby bed this spring. Maybe their seeds had drifted and taken root far away from the original plants in our front garden. The sweet peas weren’t blooming yet on our wooden lattice, but I remembered their spicy-sweet fragrance and thought of my grandmother. When I was a little girl, she let me pick small bouquets of sweet peas and arrange them, one stem at a time, in a special china vase. In the language of flowers, sweet peas symbolize kindheartedness.
I felt a pang in my heart when I passed the sunflower plants growing in a new little garden I made a few weeks ago. Lee and I had expected to see Marlon, the ginger-colored cat we adopted, sunning himself under the sunflowers this summer. But he was still a semi-feral street cat, and his midnight roaming eventually led to his death. Lee, Duffy and I miss the big guy every day. Across the raised bed from the sunflowers, the lettuce plants had finally snapped out of their sulk and begun producing tender rosettes of butterhead and tall, upright leaves of romaine. I looked toward our patio, where six fat pots held bushy tomato plants, all bearing yellow flowers and a few with small green fruit, and I started thinking of mixed greens with homemade vinaigrette. I turned again to the lettuce, planning to apologize for giving up on them, when I noticed five healthy but out-of-place plants, and more than a dozen smaller ones, making themselves at home in the bed. They all looked remarkably like tomato plants. In fact, they actually were tomato plants, sprouted from the fallen seeds of last year’s epic crop failure and offered as an ironic gift from the Garden Goddess: Carry on. Keep the faith. Slice the tomatoes.
Craft Rozen recently saw two brown rabbits lurking around her pumpkin patch. She hopes the Garden Goddess has a bunny-begone magic charm that she can borrow. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.