So you damaged an item?

Paul Slaughter mug

Library Technical Services sounds like it must deal with technology, such as computers. However, it’s actually a term that relates to a time when the most advanced technology in a public library was possibly the card catalog. Preparing books for circulation to the public, including preparing the actual cards, involved some of the most technical work in the library.

These days, of course, most library catalogs are digitized and exist as data that is accessed via computers, tablets or even phones. With today’s technology, library catalogs can be accessed from just about anywhere a library patron can access the internet. I still remember the excitement I felt when my high school library digitized its card catalog, and the students could now find all the books and other items in the library’s collection nearly instantaneously, without hunting through drawer after drawer of cards.

But there is much more to Technical Services than just adding books to our online catalog. Technical Services is also responsible for making sure the items are ready for the public to use. This involves covering most hardback books with mylar covers to protect them, laminating and reinforcing edges and corners of paperback books, and applying all of the labels necessary for the library’s items to be circulated to the public.

Recommended for you