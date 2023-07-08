So you damaged an item?

Library Technical Services sounds like it must deal with technology, such as computers. However, it’s actually a term that relates to a time when the most advanced technology in a public library was possibly the card catalog. Preparing books for circulation to the public, including preparing the actual cards, involved some of the most technical work in the library.
These days, of course, most library catalogs are digitized and exist as data that is accessed via computers, tablets or even phones. With today’s technology, library catalogs can be accessed from just about anywhere a library patron can access the internet. I still remember the excitement I felt when my high school library digitized its card catalog, and the students could now find all the books and other items in the library’s collection nearly instantaneously, without hunting through drawer after drawer of cards.
But there is much more to Technical Services than just adding books to our online catalog. Technical Services is also responsible for making sure the items are ready for the public to use. This involves covering most hardback books with mylar covers to protect them, laminating and reinforcing edges and corners of paperback books, and applying all of the labels necessary for the library’s items to be circulated to the public.
That’s not all. In addition to preparing items for circulation, Technical Services also deals with many of the damaged items that are returned to the library. Normal wear and tear is expected, and of course, accidents happen. When damaged items are returned to the library, Circulation & Reference staff quickly assess the condition of the items, and send damaged items along to Technical Services for evaluation as to whether or not they are repairable.
This brings us back to the question: What to do with a damaged item? Various types of damage that we see at the library include simple stains, minor tears, smudges, and marks from crayons, pencils and even ink pens. Other damage can appear quite severe, such as large tears, torn bindings, pages torn out, and even whole sections of pages falling out. What should you do if you have a damaged library item? We understand that materials wear out, and often the damage to library materials is just a matter of expected wear and tear. Sometimes, though, damage is due to accidents.
Very few children (or adults!) mean to rip or tear out a page. Children armed with pencils, pens, markers or stickers often can’t resist the sight of a blank page that just appears ready for some decoration or personalization. So, again, what to do? Well, in a word: nothing. Maybe just tell us about the damage. Some days our staff check in more than 1,000 items, and amid all those materials, damage can be hard to spot. We promise we won’t be angry with you. And we won’t be angry with your children. We want all of our patrons to continue to use our items and facilities, and help us to ensure that all of our materials remain available for all to use.
With the best of intentions, items are often returned to the library with patron repairs. Torn pages that have scotch tape applied to them are often not repairable. Packing tape is unfortunately often seen as well. Most consumer-grade tapes are not acid-free, and will quickly lead to the yellowing and deterioration of paper. Torn pages are often misaligned before being taped up, and then cannot be repaired without causing further damage to an item. Even fairly severe-looking tears can often be repaired by our staff, but patron repairs often lead to a damaged item being discarded as the patron repair makes the item unsuited to continued circulation.
We understand. We, the library employees, are human. We’ve damaged (many) items ourselves. Our children have damaged items. We want to help keep items in our collection available for circulation to as many patrons as possible. We have the materials, tools and experience needed for repair, and some of us actually enjoy the challenge of giving a damaged item an extended life.
Slaughter is the technical services supervisor at Neill Public Library.