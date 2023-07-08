Since its inception in 1977, the Latah County Historical Society’s annual ice cream social has remained a summer staple for 46 years. With humble beginnings, the social was focused on live music, ice cream and McConnell Mansion tours. From those origins, the event has grown and evolved to include many different elements, some still going strong, with others discarded as times change. The first of those is that LCHS used to charge admission to the ice cream social. Now, with so many ingredients donated to the event, the social has been free for years so that all can attend if they wish.
Just a year after the inaugural social in 1977, club members donated cake to be served alongside ice cream, music was performed by the “Sweet Adelines” a Kendrick women’s ensemble and an “atmosphere of the Gay ‘90s is sought, with dress of that period where available.” Costume contests were common after that, with participants encouraged to show off their best historical clothing. Now children are welcome to play dress-up and “do laundry” with the clothing provided and LCHS volunteers occasionally make appearances in costume as Gov. William and Louisa McConnell. Additionally, in the early 2000s, historical characters started dropping in. In 2001, Elvis and Sacajawea attended, with Merriweather Lewis participating in 2004.
After the initial iterations, the social was also billed as an Old Time Crafts Fair, offering historical demonstrations on weaving, woodcarving, pottery, duck decoys, soap-making, art, basketry, musical instruments, shingle-making, horseshoeing, jewelry-making and more. Only a few demonstrations continue today due to the drop in popularity of learning those skills and busy summer schedules. The remaining demonstrations are from the Hog Heaven Muzzleloaders, the Palouse Hills Weavers Guild, the Appaloosa Lace Guild, and horse and buggy rides. The Muzzleloaders also continue to fire a volley of blanks to kickstart the social. This year’s festivities will also see a 1940 Model B John Deere tractor, a booth from the Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, plus the 1912 Center will be open for attendees to visit the Barr Family Historic Classroom. Other constants have been the Moscow fire, police, and Latah County Sheriff Departments. They are always invited to come and bring their vehicles for folks to see but their participation often depends on what else is going on in town and staff availability among shortages. The last few years, LCHS has also been able to offset waste by using compostable materials and recycling where possible, showing another facet of the event’s evolution.
In years past, the event has also featured the Washington State University Raptor Club, antique cars, games, and the Moscow Preservation Commission’s Orchid Awards. Water balloons were once a staple but have since been discontinued due to the mess the balloons make. Similarly, watermelon seed or cherry pit spitting contests were also offered, but the mess and lack of watermelons with seeds saw the contest’s demise. Different exhibits were displayed in the McConnell Mansion for all to see, and this year is no different with “Moscow: Fashion Through the Decades” throughout the second floor of the museum. The exhibit explores Moscow’s fashion history from the 1890s to the 1970s. Another tradition is the pineapple ice cream topping, offered in addition to chocolate syrup and strawberries. The rather odd ice cream combination comes from LCHS lore that Louisa McConnell put pineapple on her ice cream, so we are continuing to honor the practices of the house and its inhabitants. This year we will be offering souvenir dishes for your ice cream with all donations to the McConnell Mansion Window Project, our preservation efforts to restore the mansion’s windows.
As times change, the ice cream social remains true to its origins focused on music, ice cream and community, as well as celebrating Latah County’s history. The 2023 social will be July 30th from 1-4pm at the McConnell Mansion and is free for all to attend; included will be music by The Eclectrix, museum tours, children’s activities, and space for just hanging out. We love being able to offer this treasured summer tradition, and the only hopes from LCHS is that the community continues to attend and that its not 100 degrees this year.
Noble is the executive director of the Latah County Historical Society.