Some pet sitters are taking their show on the road

Everyone knows about house sitters and pet sitters. How about traveling pet sitters?
This column is about trusted house and pet care when one travels. There is a growing “gig” out there among people who want to travel on their own schedule and have other people pay for most of it. They do it by advertising themselves in areas where they want to travel to as either or both house sitters and pet sitters.
One woman doing just that is Madolline Gourley, of Brisbane, Australia. She was recently featured on the Inspire More website in a feature written by Beverly L. Jenkins.
Not only has Gourley toured all over her island nation, but she has also gone to many places around the world including the U.S., with more to come. Here’s how she does it.
Gourley bills herself online as a traveling pet sitter. Just like traveling nurses, doctors, and others, she gets a place to stay and cares for the owners’ pets while they are away.
Formerly just a house sitter, Gourley now does pets, too. She charges nothing for her services but is picky about where she goes.
Gourley is also a travel writer who formerly detailed her U.S. travels for Business Insider in March. The writing and photography pay for the travel and the accommodations are essentially free with the exception of a little labor with peoples’ fur babies, as they call them. She uses a website known as trustedhousesitters.com/ to seek out where she wants to go and what the job entails. Then like all good freelancers, I’m sure she pushes out article ideas to people she has worked with previously and gets at least an assignment on speculation. Her clients are not the subject ofher writing.
The website is initially free but comes with fees and different levels of service depending on how one uses them. “The site offers different membership packages ranging from $129 a year to $259 a year, with a combined owner-sitter option available for those wanting a sitter and to sit themselves,” wrote Gourley. She also says her use has gone up enough she will have to upgrade to a more expensive plan.
Good pet sitters are hard to find and coupled with the need for people to also stay in your home makes it more difficult. A wise person would seek out some form of insurance for themselves and seek recommendations as they progress. Then advertise both when you contact someone who needs sucha service.
Gourley sends daily photos and short videos (plural) to pet parents to further build the bond with her clients.
One of my daughters developed quite a good reputation for house and pet sitting locally. She had a small core of top-notch clients who trusted her implicitly and paid her well. Most were traveling university folks and their travel was for both business and pleasure. Some even compensated her for hardships such as summoning a neighbor with a tractor when her car got snowed in at the client’s rural home.
Will this work for a good number of people? Yes, if you can run a freelance writing business and you want to travel. The demand for travel without pets is very high right now after COVID-19 and is perhaps only limited by the limitations of the current travel providers. But if you’ve got two weeks or a month somewhere you want to go, the time to produce copy and play with pets is all gravy.
The best marketing tip? She tells owners she is organized, tidy, responsive and reliable.
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.