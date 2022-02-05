Some slow cooker rules to follow

Since Super Bowl Sunday will be here soon, I thought it would be a good time to review how to use a slow cooker properly. Slow cookers are a great way to provide your family with a home-cooked meal and keep food warm for extended periods, with minimal effort. These appliances use less energy than your oven. They are designed to cook food slowly between 170 degrees Fahrenheit and 280 degrees Fahrenheit. The direct heat, lengthy cooking time and steam are sufficient for killing bacteria and cooking food safely if used appropriately. Moreover, slow cooking of lesser-quality meats will result in more tender food.
Slow cookers come in different sizes and with a variety of features. Basic models come with a switch that can be set to warm, low or high, whereas more expensive models will contain electronic controls and may have timers. Prices for these cookers will depend on the size of the cooker and its features and generally range from $30-$170. Capacity can vary widely, so choose a size that adequately accommodates the foods you are likely to cook.
Make sure you keep your food refrigerated until cooking in the slow cooker, as these appliances take time to heat up. As you may recall, bacteria can proliferate when food is stored at 40-140 degrees. Keeping food cold before cooking will reduce the time bacteria have to grow in the food before the slow cooker reaches the proper temperature. Fully thaw food in the refrigerator or cold water before cooking. Never thaw food in the slow cooker as this can allow harmful bacteria to grow.
The slow cooker is best for cooking foods with high water content, such as vegetables. For foods with low moisture content, additional liquid such as broths, sauces, or water, may need to be added. If using dried beans, be sure to soak the beans for five hours, then rinse and boil them on the stovetop for 30 minutes before adding them to the slow cooker. Improperly processed beans can contain toxins, and this process will ensure the beans are toxin-free. Rice and pasta will generally need less cooking time so add these to the cooker towards the end. However, these foods can also be precooked on the stovetop and added at the end of the cooking time. Since these are starchy foods, they are likely to thicken your final product, and you may need to add more liquid. Alternatively, you can thicken food by adding dairy products, or a mixture of cornstarch and water, towards the end of the cooking time.
Different foods will require different cooking times for thorough cooking. Always preheat the cooker prior to adding ingredients. If possible, the cooker should be placed on high for the first hour of cooking to allow for rapid heating of the appliance. After the first hour, the cooker can be turned to the low setting. Never cook food using the warm setting as this will not provide sufficient heat for cooking. Food cooked on the stove may be kept warm for extended periods in a slow cooker but the cooker needs to be preheated prior to adding food. The lid helps generate steam within the cooker, which helps cook the food, so only remove it for short periods to stir the food. If the power goes out, and you are not home, then the food should be discarded. If you are home during a power outage, the food should be removed from the cooker and cooked using another method.
After cooking, any leftovers should be placed in shallow containers and cooled in the refrigerator. Never refrigerate leftovers in the cooker as the walls will prevent food from cooling rapidly and may allow harmful bacteria to grow. Additionally, never reheat food in the slow cooker. Food should be reheated to 165 degrees using another method before placing it in a preheated slow cooker.
For more tips on how to properly use a slow cooker, and recipes for getting started, download the free publication “Slow Cooking from Start to Finish” at bit.ly/3s2Tewx.
Smith is an assistant professor and statewide consumer food specialist for Washington State University. She can be reached at food.safety@wsu.edu. If you have a food safety question you would like to see in this column, send your question to us at food.safety@wsu.edu.