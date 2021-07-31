Spacesuits are all about safety and comfort

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending early. Remaining cloudy overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain, possibly heavy at times, ending early. Remaining cloudy overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.