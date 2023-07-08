Splashy colors, new stars and potential flops in my new pumpkin garden

Craft Rozen

Mrs. Wrinkles, Bellatrix and Cinderella remember the glory days from last year’s 360-pound pumpkin harvest in my garden: two front-page color promos before the end-of-season weigh-in and, afterward, a photo of the entire crop on Page One of the Daily News. The Wrinkles clan produced 91 pounds, Bellatrix and her coven weighed in at 80 pounds, and the jade-green, coral and autumn gold Cinderella pumpkins added fairy-tale charm. The EZ Grow Monsters, however, are still trying to forget the whole thing. Those over-hyped squash, each expected to produce 100-pounders, contributed a total of 29 pounds.

The three divas return for a well-deserved encore in this year’s pumpkin patch, and I’m giving the EZ Grows another chance by planting three of their seeds left over from last year. Multiple plants of 10 new-to-me varieties will also share space in the raised beds, including Dill’s Atlantic Giant, whose seeds were a gift from my son. These pumpkins allegedly can weigh as much as 500 pounds and are known primarily for exhibitions and competitions. As if. So far, my dream team of monster and giant pumpkins has produced the smallest plants in the patch.

I’m growing some varieties because I liked their names or the pictures on their seed packets: pink and blue streaked Colorado Sunset, salmon-colored Australian Butter, red-veined One Too Many, pastel pink Porcelain Doll, blue Triamble, and shrimp-colored Moranga. I also chose ghostly white Lumina, orange and green Troll, and Red Witch for their Halloween theme and planted them near the Bellatrix pumpkins, namesake of the mad witch in the Harry Potter fantasy series.

Recommended for you