The Latah County Fair Board is excited to announce the donation of a permanent entertainment stage cover at the Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center. The work being done by Balustrade Construction Management of Moscow, with materials and plans from Pioneer Log and Timber of Victor, Mont., and is being fully funded by the generosity of a private donor.
The 2019 Latah County Fair will feature more than 50 hours of live entertainment between Sept. 12-15 with acts, such as Willy’s Washboard Jamboree, Ashton Richmond, American Bonfire, Colby Acuff, Cold Rail Blues Band, Palouse Project, Library Story Time, Charity Dance, Old Time Fiddlers, Paradox Band, Jackie Fox and the Hounds, Logging Sports and much more.
The stage cover will also increase the ability for other public outdoor events for the enjoyment of Latah County residents for years to come. The Latah County Events Center hosts more than 400 events a year and is extremely excited and grateful for this addition at the fairgrounds.
The fair director, Latah County Fair Board and the Latah County commissioners, on behalf of all of the residents of Latah County would like to express their sincere gratitude to Balustrade Construction Management, Pioneer Log and Timber and the private donor for making this project possible. It will be the crowning jewel of the fairgrounds for many years to come.
Jim Logan
Fair director, Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center
Moscow