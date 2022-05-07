Gary Rubens first considered attending college in 1981 after he graduated from Issaquah (Wash.) High School, but even after being accepted to Washington State University he found the cost of the college education too much to afford.
Rubens instead chose to enter the workforce, where he would build a successful lighting supply company, ATGStores, based in Kirkland, Wash., which he sold to the Lowe’s Corporation in 2011.
This sale got him thinking about what he wanted to do next.
“I thought back about what I wanted to do to help others and I just realized that I should really focus on helping people that are just like me, that have high potential but low opportunities,” Rubens said.
Rubens not only wanted to help high school seniors in a similar situation in which he once found himself, but also meet employer needs in the region. His first donation was to the College Success Foundation, a national nonprofit which aims to help low-income students through scholarships.
He also began donating to the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship, a public-private partnership that supports low-income students who want to study high demand jobs in the state like medicine, engineering, computer science and trades.
“I’ve just been donating a lot of money because they’ve got such high outcomes, really good outcomes and there’s lots of data their students go on to get high paying jobs,” Rubens said. “I think there’s some really good stats about who is being helped.”
Rubens said, off the top of his head, that about 70% of the students who received the scholarships he’s helped fund are first generation students, about 50% or more are women and about 50% are students of color.
Jessica Monger, the external affairs director for the Opportunity Scholarship fund said the scholarships are funded 50/50 between private donations and the state. The scholarship board has awarded money to thousands of students since it was founded in 2011, to students both at universities and trade schools, Monger said.
Since 2015, Rubens has donated about $31 million to the Opportunity Scholarship fund.
It was in 2016 when Rubens, who now lives in Bellevue, Wash., said he started his classes at the WSU Global Campus. He was 54. Rubens said his children, who attend the University of Washington, and others in his family were “over the moon” when he decided to go back to school.
He completed his degree in the comfort of his home while still working at his new company, Athlete Intelligence, which works with coaches to provide data on head injuries through sensors in equipment, like mouthguards for football players.
Which brings us to today. More than four decades after he graduated high school, Rubens will walk across the stage at the Washington State University commencement ceremonies in Pullman to receive his degree in the social sciences with a focus on psychology and sociology.
He will join the 2,875 students in Pullman for this occasion.
At the six Washington State University campuses across the state, there are more than 4,700 graduates this semester. There are three graduation ceremonies planned at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Beasley Coliseum.
For those unable to make it in person, there will be live streams available at experience.wsu.edu/commencement/.
Nelson can be reached at knelson@dnews.com.