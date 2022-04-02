Sweet scenes from her window, garden plans on kitchen table

On Thursday mornings, if I’m in the kitchen making tea, I look out the window as soon as I hear the garbage truck approaching for its weekly pickup. I listen for a honk and then wait to see Hugh, a blonde-haired preschooler, chugging down the sidewalk after the truck, with his mom or dad close behind. Hugh has delighted the neighborhood since he was a toddler, and over the past few years, the truck’s driver, Dave, has shared many of the big machine’s magical secrets with him and explained its important role in our community. Safety regulations prohibit Hugh from sitting in the truck’s cab, his mom, Jane, said recently, and Dave watches carefully when he lets Hugh give the truck’s heavy claw a ritual pat. He also makes sure that Hugh has moved a safe distance away, before the claw hoists the garbage can and dumps its contents into the back. As the truck rumbles off to the next block, Dave says goodbye with a wave and another big honk. It’s easy to predict the family’s dinner-table conversation on Thursday nights, Jane said. A recent advertising campaign for Latah Sanitation, Inc. featured its slogan, “We wave back.” I hope the company knows that its friendly, big-hearted driver is a hero to a little boy.
Another icon in Hugh’s life is Smitty, a UPS driver who makes deliveries in our neighborhood. Occasionally Smitty gives his young apprentice a special and safe assignment, which keeps Hugh on the sidewalk and away from the street. While Hugh’s mom supervises, Smitty hands Hugh a small package and watches from the truck, as the little guy trots up a neighbor’s front walkway and delivers the package onto the porch. When the mission’s accomplished, Smitty gives Hugh a thumbs-up and beeps the brown truck’s horn as he drives away.
The kitchen window is my lookout point for sweet episodes like this in our neighborhood. In these first green days of spring, it also gives me a scenic view from my desk, because I’m using our kitchen table as seasonal headquarters for Impetuous Gardener, Limited. (As always, “limited” is the operative word here.) A tin organizer, embossed with sketches of vegetables and flowers, holds seed packets and a bag of T-shaped plastic stakes for labeling emerging seedlings. I need the markers — six varieties of pumpkin seedlings, planted in 18 unmarked peat pots, to look exactly alike. Last weekend I soaked sweet peas in warm water, to encourage germination, before planting them at the base of a latticework frame in our backyard. My husband, Lee, knows I love looking at our flowers, so he cut, fitted and bolstered the lattice, then set it at an angle in a raised bed, so I can see the climbing sweet peas from my chair in our living room. Soon I’ll scatter flower seeds in a formerly unkempt patch of dirt near our side street. Hollyhocks and columbines are hardy enough to survive among any remaining quack grass roots, and will add old-fashioned charm there, after our lilac grove blooms out. I’ve also fluffed up the soil and added two new plants to the shady bed under our kitchen window, where hellebores — Lenten roses — grow. In this new season, I won’t try to replace my former chief garden staffer, Benjamin BadKitten, who died last month. From his first day with me 15 years ago, BBK seemed to wind his little paws around my heart. He will be with me always in memory.
Craft Rozen remembers her own little boy, chasing after the neighborhood garbage truck, more than 40 years ago. Email her at scraftroze@aol.com.