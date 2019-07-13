We would like to thank all that helped make our annual “Ride for A Cure” motorcycle rally a success. One hundred percent of the funds will go towards finding a cure for cancer. The weather was perfect, and it was a great turnout. We couldn’t have accomplished what we did without the help of many. To all those that donated items or joined us for the day ... a huge thank you.
Our mission statement speaks from our hearts: We ride for the past, present and future of our loved ones. Remembering those that have been lost to cancer, and for those who are dealing with cancer, now and for a future without cancer.
If we have forgotten someone, please forgive us and know you are appreciated.
165 degrees Coffee; All Sport; Allegro Copies; Amy Kraut; Archies Rest; Auto Zone; Ace Hardware; Banner Bank; Chase; Columbia Bank Pullman; Columbia Bank Colfax; P1FCU; Umpqua Bank; Washington Federal Bank Colfax; Washington Federal Bank Pullman; Washington Trust Bank; WSECU; and many other local businesses and individuals.
“The Ride For A Cure Committee”
Howie and Deanna Leinweber
Bob and Julie Hawley