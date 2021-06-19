Thanks from Palouse Land Trust
On behalf of the board and staff of Palouse Land Trust, we wish to thank the following generous foundations and individuals for their support in treasure, time, talent, and passion. Thank you for making accessibility improvements possible at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve so that more members of our community can deepen their relationships with the natural world:
Foundations and grant support — Clif Bar Family Foundation, Idaho Community Foundation, Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation, Innovia Foundation, Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Moscow Food Co-Op, Moscow Women’s Giving Circle, Thomas O. Brown Foundation;
Individual supporters — Jim and Cindy Fisher, Jim and Lisa Garrett, Katherine McGregor, Joanne Reece and Bill Voxman, Jack and Belle Rogers, Ann Stevens, Ellen Thiem, and hundreds of community members;
Time, talent, and in-kind support — Scott Becker, Hodge & Associates, Sam DeAtley, DeAtley Crushing Service, Shelly Gilmore, Resource Planning Unlimited, Mike Knott, forester, Morgan Stage, Moscow Contracting, Moscow High School Shop Class 2019, Moscow-Pullman Building Supply, Nathan New, Cedar Ridge Construction, Dan Wise and Mike Welch, DKW Excavation;
Rockstar volunteers: Roger Blanchard, John Bolles, Boy Scout Troop 345, Aila Carr-Chellman of BSA Troop 333, Cub Scout Pack 343, Karl Englund, Nathaniel Falen of BSA Troop 345, Archie George, Jim Heidelberger, Nathan Lannigan of BSA Troop 326, Ashkan Nochian, Dave Ostrom, Palouse Conservation District AmeriCorps team, Palouse Land Trust board of directors, Ian Prestwich of BSA Troop 345, Owen Tribble, Ed Walker, WSU landscape architecture class LA366, WSU-CCE student volunteers.
Thank you for making it all possible.
Jaime Jovanovich-Walker
Palouse Land Trust