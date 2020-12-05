Thank you, Moscow healthcare workers
During the past year, my sister, Mary Ann Reese, was engaged in a fight with melanoma cancer. Joyce and I assisted Mary Ann in this cancer fight as best we could. But, as is often the case, the cancer was insidious and finally won the life battle with Mary Ann on Oct. 29.
The Reeses — Joyce, Nels and our son, Nelson — along with Becker Gutsch, one of Mary Ann’s dear friends, would like to give our heartfelt thanks to Gritman Medical Center and its new oncology unit, headed up by Dr. Rai. The doctors and staff at Gritman, including Dr. Brown, assisted us in every way possible, even during this COVID-19 time. For that we are grateful. It is reassuring to know that our medical staff in Moscow is there for us in a time of need.
We would also like to thank the Kindred Hospice Group of Pullman who gave Mary Ann and the Reese family kind and thoughtful support during her final days. Experiences like this make one proud to live in such a community.
Nels Reece
Moscow
The letter also was signed by Joyce Reese, Nelson Reese and Becker Gutsch.