‘Rose Ladies’ thank supporters
This is an open letter of thanks to Palouse and friends from surrounding communities from the “Rose Ladies.”
The outpouring of financial support and encouragement replenished the funds needed to maintain the rose gardens and other downtown projects tackled by the Rose Ladies throughout downtown Palouse.
Your donations have allowed us to complete much-needed professional trimming and pruning of the trees and shrubs in Heritage Park, the site of the first rose garden. We now have funds to continue landscape and garden maintenance projects for the foreseeable future.
The Rose Ladies are also looking for a couple of volunteers to join our group, which meet for an hour early every Monday morning during the season. Those interested should contact Mary Estes at (509) 878-1852 or by email at mlestes@frontier.com.
Our thanks to all.
The Rose Ladies