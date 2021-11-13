Generous hearts
The Pullman Moose would like to sincerely thank everyone who attended our Beyond Pink Purse Auction for the NW Cancer Foundation of Hope on Oct. 29. An extra special thank you goes to all of our 40-plus donors who donated purses and items, those who donated to the bake sale, and to the fantastic staff at Zeppoz. We raised more than $11,000 thanks to the generous hearts of our community. We look forward to seeing you again next year.
Members of the Pullman Moose and Pullman Women of the Moose