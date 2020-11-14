Grateful for depot donation
The steering committee from the Pullman Depot Heritage Center wants to extend its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Mary Schweitzer, Pullman, for her generous $100,000 gift toward the Fix the Bricks campaign.
Schweitzer has been a dedicated supporter of the depot since its inception in 2018, acting as an honorary co-chair for fundraising efforts and donating to support the children’s exploratory center, a part of future Heritage Center planning. We have also appreciated her small gestures, like donating several train puzzles and books for freight room visitors to enjoy. It is folks like Mary, Bob King, a $50,000 donor and others that give us hope the community will come on board to help us achieve our goal of making Pullman’s history come alive.
The Pullman Depot Heritage Center Steering Committee (Ken Casavant, Linda Hackbarth, Dave Hoyt, John-Mark Mahnkey, Kathy Meyer, Annette Pettenger, Sid Pierson, Kathleen Ryan and Debbie Sherman, all of Pullman)