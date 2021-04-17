Fundraiser a success
We would like to sincerely thank everyone that donated to our yearly fundraiser for the Whitman County Humane Society and NW Cancer Foundation of Hope. An extra special thank you to Michael Bryant and his 24-hour streaming event to support this fundraiser.
We wish that we had the space to list all 66 individual donors and businesses that contributed, but you will have to accept this: Thank you for not allowing the pandemic to dampen the incredible spirit of this community, and for loving animals and hating cancer as much as we do. We look forward to hosting and seeing you all for the yearly bowling tournament next year.
Ron and Heather Morgan
Colfax
Help with vaccine clinic
The city of Elk River and its residents would like to send out a huge thank you to Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy in Orofino. In March we were able to set up a vaccination clinic in Elk River to help any of our residents get their COVID-19 vaccination if they wanted it.
We’re told that it is the first small-town remote clinic in Idaho. We have many elderly people here that find it hard to get to medical facilities that are over an hour away. Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy came out in April to give people their second dose and administered another round of first doses for people.
After our initial March clinic, we met with the city of Bovill and they proceeded in setting up a clinic. Once again, Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy stepped up to help. Ernie Upshaw, manager, Peter Economen and Marie Eich, you guys were wonderful and we cannot thank you enough.
We have had so many compliments and gratitude from our residents. You guys truly went the extra mile! We believe that 70 percent of our Elk River residents have been vaccinated. Also, thank you Don Gardner, Clearwater County Emergency Management, and the Idaho Public Health – North Central Health District for your help along the way.
The City of Elk River
Thank you, Moscow
Betty Susa, Derek, Nikki, Jolene, Carissa and Kasey Susa want to give a great thank you to the community for the care they showed Wayne in his passing. We the family are all very thankful to have such a caring community.
Betty Susa
Moscow