Thank you, UI law students
For more than 30 years, the law students at the University of Idaho have sponsored and coordinated food drives and fundraisers to benefit the Moscow Food Bank (and since opening in Boise, the Boise Food Bank). These food drives regularly raise hundreds of food items and hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars. This year presented a unique challenge, since food could not be collected in person due to logistical problems related to the pandemic. Even in the face of these difficulties, the first-year law class in Moscow raised $3,366 for the Moscow Food Bank.
These drives are just one example of the way our students give back to their communities. It has been my privilege to teach these students for more than 30 years and to see how they go on to serve their clients and their communities. It is only one example of how great the students at the University of Idaho College of Law are. They are a real credit to the university and to our communities.
I am confident that this food drive/fundraiser, as well as all the good work that our students and faculty accomplish, will continue to benefit the people of Moscow, Boise and surrounding regions in the future.
Thank you, students — past, present, and future!
Benjamin Beard
Professor emeritus of Law
University of Idaho, College of Law
Moscow