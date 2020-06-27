Educating our youth takes a village
At the closure of the 2019-20 school year, the Pullman Education Foundation would like to thank the teachers, staff, students, parents, grandparents, guardians, aunts, uncles, siblings, neighbors and our community for the effort and heart they have put into supporting our students in this unprecedented time for student learning.
We can all agree this has been hard, but we have seen the community come together like never before. Providing meals to those in need, treats and snacks for our hard working teachers and staff, meeting technology needs for students are just a few of the critical services that happen every day.
As we continue to anticipate needs and changes in our daily educational journey, the PEF wants to express our gratitude to all those who are making our community better and stronger.
Go Hounds, Spartans, Foxes, Jaguars, Kestrels, and Superstars!
Kelly Newell
Board president, Pullman Education Foundation
Access was appreciated
Kudos to the city of Moscow and Germer Construction for doing everything they could to help maintain roadway access to the Palouse Habitat Surplus Sale store during construction at C and North Main streets these past few weeks.
We appreciate all the extra signage and effort to schedule work while the store is closed.
Thank you!
Jennifer Wallace
Executive Director, Palouse Habitat for Humanity
Take a Bow letters run in the Slice of Life section of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News. Have someone to thank or recognize? Send your letter to briefs@dnews.com. Include your name, and city of residence for publication, and phone number in case we need to contact you.