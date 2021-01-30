Palouse Native Plant Walk was a pleasure
I would like to express my appreciation to all those who helped decorate the Palouse Native Plant Walk this holiday season: Matt Collier, Paige Collier, Makenzie Collier, Eric Slocum, and Damon Estes with the Palouse Lions Club; Shirley Leendertsen and the Xenodican Club; Rosemary Gage and Gage Motor Sports; Palouse Caboose; Susan Lopez and the Viking Crew; Dr. Andra Edwards, DVM, and TLC Animal Care; Tracy Lee Sievers and Chapter IO, P.E.O.; Mark Sawyer and Garfield-Palouse Vikotics Team; and Tim Boone.
Huge thanks to Mike Wolf and the City of Palouse, Gordon Hemphill with Hemphill Heating and Electric, and Nick Samuels with Avista Utilities for the electrical work that made the logistics so much safer and easier. The Palouse Lions Club sponsored the Native Plant Walk Light-a-Tree, provided many of the lights and equipment, and helped with set-up and take-down. The residents and staff of the city of Palouse who added many festive touches all over town are also very much appreciated.
Colleen Boone
Palouse