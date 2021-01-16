Panel program was top-notch
On Dec. 8, an excellent virtual panel program was presented on Crisis Intervention Team training — what it is, who participates and its impact on services to persons in mental illness crises.
Retired Moscow police Captain Paul Kwiatkowski, Moscow Police Chief James Fry, Latah County Sheriff Richard Skiles, Laura A. Thayer and Teresa I. Shackelford, of the Region II Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, spoke of their roles and experiences with the Crisis Intervention Team program.
The question-and-answer session, moderated by Latah County Commissioner Kathie LaFortune, included excellent questions from the audience followed by discussion among the panelists. The panel was sponsored by the Latah County Human Rights Task Force and the Moscow Human Rights Commission.
The Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness thank the panelists for their informative presentations expanding community awareness about the role of our law officers in their work with people experiencing mental crises and the follow-up efforts of our health and welfare providers.
We also acknowledge the work of the panel coordinator. Sharlisa Davis worked tirelessly with the panelists, the moderator, and the University of Idaho team which provided the platform for the program. Sharlisa is a leader in this region and the state of Idaho for peer support, education, outreach and advocacy about mental illness and the need to work together to provide compassion and care to persons who live with mental illness.
Thank you to the Daily News for its fine coverage of the presentation.
This letter was cosigned by: Lorraine Cline with Palouse Advocates on Mental Illness; Mark Leeper with the Disability Action Center Northwest; Christina Cernansky with NAMI Idaho; Jessica R. Perone with the Latah Alliance on Mental Illness; and Zoe Cooley with NAMI North Central Idaho