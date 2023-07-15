Taking a trip down memory lane

Many of us have probably heard this refrain from a parent, grandparent or someone who has the first half of their life in their rearview mirror. Some of us probably react to the statement with a visible eye roll (or at least a mental one), but there are likely other times when we wish we could peer back in time and see or experience the world these folks are remembering. Sometimes the memories relate to the price of a loaf of bread or the uphill (both ways) walk to school in the snow.
But often, when people look backward and scan the memories of their past, they are remembering changes in the landscapes that surround them, comparing the world they see to the geographies of their past. And there are always powerful lessons to be learned from comparing past to present.
Another way to step back in time through Idaho’s historical landscape is through aerial imagery. An aerial photograph is simply a picture taken from an aircraft or other airborne system, and if it’s possible for a geographic area to be so, Idaho has been extremely photogenic: the landscapes of the state have been repeatedly photographed from the air for nearly a century. Initially, these images were captured on film and available as printed photographs, but more recently, these images are born digital.
Enter the University of Idaho Library, which houses and curates a rich collection of Idaho’s historical landscapes in the form of digital aerial images. We manage, organize and make available more than 85,000 publicly accessible digital aerial images of Idaho. This collection is the result of 20-plus years of partnerships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in coordination with the Idaho Geospatial Office, U.S. Geological Survey, Idaho Department of Water Resources, Nez Perce County, Idaho EPSCoR Office, City of Moscow, Idaho Transportation Department, City of McCall, and Teton County. From remote high mountain lakes to historic farms to long-disappeared barns, this aerial imagery collection enables users to browse through Idaho’s ever-changing landscapes, letting them feel the power of the state’s dynamic history, captured from high above.
Idaho’s first publicly viewable, border-to-border 1-meter natural color digital aerial imagery acquisition was made available in 2004 under the National Agricultural Imagery Program (NAIP), the same year Google acquired the company behind the popular Google Earth software. Subsequent digital imagery acquisitions under the NAIP Program have taken place in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021. And 2023 is being collected this summer.
In this robust collection, there are images of smaller geographic areas at various resolutions and times in places like Nez Perce County, Teton County, Boundary County, Kootenai County and Island Park Reservoir. There are also images collected for specific projects like Big Canyon Creek Potential Landslide Areas or Southeast Idaho Highways. In addition to these more recent photographs, the UI Library has unique historical imagery that can be viewed in modern web mapping applications — and we are working to add more. For example, you can explore the landscapes of the Treasure Valley from 1938-39 and get a feeling for what the area looked like before the human development that has taken place over the last 80+ years. All of the images immediately convey a sense of our state’s rich history from the air, capturing changes in Idaho’s landscapes that are not as easily visible on the ground.
So, in the future, if you ever feel the need to utter the words “In my day …” when referring someone to the landscapes of Idaho’s past, you can also point them to the University of Idaho Library to take a trip down memory lane.
Godfrey is the GIS librarian for the University of Idaho libraries.