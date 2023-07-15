Taking a trip down memory lane

Library staff portraits spring 2013

 Melissa Hartley

In my day …

Many of us have probably heard this refrain from a parent, grandparent or someone who has the first half of their life in their rearview mirror. Some of us probably react to the statement with a visible eye roll (or at least a mental one), but there are likely other times when we wish we could peer back in time and see or experience the world these folks are remembering. Sometimes the memories relate to the price of a loaf of bread or the uphill (both ways) walk to school in the snow.

But often, when people look backward and scan the memories of their past, they are remembering changes in the landscapes that surround them, comparing the world they see to the geographies of their past. And there are always powerful lessons to be learned from comparing past to present.

