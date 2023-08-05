Climate change, blah, blah, blah. Can we please change the subject?
That’s often our collective reaction to hearing about the real and existential threats ahead. Yes, the weather is getting weirder. We all hate the wildfire smoke that didn’t used to happen like this just decades ago. We know immediate action is required.
But right now, we have to get the kids off to school and to their practice, we’re late for work and our dishwasher just broke. Sorry … don’t have time to deal with climate change at the moment. We also all agree that we want things to be OK for our kids. Most of the time, we are just trying to think about their future.
There’s plenty of bad news on the climate front, but the good news is that communities and people are starting to make positive steps to get ready for it and to maybe prevent the predicted worst effects. We’re here to help.
In this new column, we, as community volunteers from across the Palouse who have worked on sustainability and climate issues, hope to change the subject.
We want to provide useful and helpful information about how we can come together, roll up our sleeves, and find positive ways to prepare for the future and contribute to perhaps making it less scary. Instead of adding chores to your life, we hope to make it easier for you.
Last year, Moscow passed its first ever communitywide climate action plan.
The plan calls for the city to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 and outlines strategies in areas such as power grid decarbonization, building efficiency, renewable energy, vehicle trip and waste reduction, water conservation, and even tree planting to get us there.
The city of Pullman has also recently established an Environmental Resilience Commission and is moving forward on climate planning, too. More exciting news has come from new federal laws that provide great tax breaks and rebates for people to make energy-saving, money-saving, and carbon-saving changes to our homes. Washington State is also offering similar incentives.
In this column we hope to offer practical and money-saving information to help collectively reduce carbon emissions and improve community resilience.
Heat pumps, for instance, can lower our fossil fuel use and lots of people want them. How do they work, can we afford one, and how much money will we save?
Where can we find a cheap electric car, and how much maintenance do they require (Hint: a lot less than your current vehicle does)?
As a community, what are some ways we can reduce car trips and add walking, biking, and public transportation into our lives?
How can we make housing more affordable in our communities while reducing our carbon emissions?
We look forward to great conversations ahead and to sharing information and resources with our community that help us all. Yes, the climate crisis is really upon us, but working together, we can make a difference.
Hilding is a longtime Moscow resident and chair of the City of Moscow’s Climate Action Working Group, a subcommittee of the Sustainable Environment Commission. The volunteer group helped the city develop its Climate Action Plan. With suggestions or questions about this column, visit the Citizens’ Climate Lobby-Palouse Chapter at cclpalouse.org.