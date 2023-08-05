Climate change, blah, blah, blah. Can we please change the subject?

That’s often our collective reaction to hearing about the real and existential threats ahead. Yes, the weather is getting weirder. We all hate the wildfire smoke that didn’t used to happen like this just decades ago. We know immediate action is required.

But right now, we have to get the kids off to school and to their practice, we’re late for work and our dishwasher just broke. Sorry … don’t have time to deal with climate change at the moment. We also all agree that we want things to be OK for our kids. Most of the time, we are just trying to think about their future.

Tags

Recommended for you