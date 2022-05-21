Tanq overboard: The fine art of boating with dogs

It may not seem like it now, but soon, it will be boating season in the Inland Northwest and many people want to take their pets, too.
Putting a dog or cat on a boat for the first time can be a chore if one doesn’t prepare. Trust me, the following experience will drive the point home. In the next column, we’ll talk about what to do to make everything work out right.
My brother’s first big Weimaraner was named “Tanq,” the shortened name for the London dry gin, Tanqueray. Even if you mistook the spelling of his name for a real military tank, you wouldn’t be far off when it came to his size at about 100 pounds.
Once we decided to load him up and take him to Spring Valley Reservoir just outside Troy. Our boat was a slender 16-footer known as a Wayak. Think of a cross between a canoe and a kayak and you get the picture.
Now if readers are unaware, Wiems like to run — a lot. Energy is their middle name. I’ve always joked with my brother that to hunt them well, you must let them out of the truck and run them for oh, say, about 10 miles or more to get their initial energy burned off or else you’ll be running 10 miles or more trying to keep up. Smartly this time, brother kept Tanq on a leash until we got the boat ready.
At the right time, we loaded him in the center section with Matt and I facing the big canine. As we paddled out, all was well and thank goodness we were not fishing, too. After a while Tanq calmed down and seemed to be enjoying the cruise.
Then, a coot slipped out of the cattails and made its way toward us.
Referred to by waterfowl hunters as “mudhens,” or worse, coots are not ducks at all. They are aquatic birds and members of the rail family. They sport “blackish plumage, lobed feet, and a bill that extends back on to the forehead as a horny shield,” according to Google. Most people wouldn’t eat one on a bet.
But …, remember I’m half Cajun French. Coots have gizzards that dwarf those of a chicken or turkey. It is common in the Cajun culture to kill a pile of coots, since there usually is no limit, harvest the gizzards, and make any number of dishes including a rich gumbo. The trouble is their gizzards are hard as rocks and take several hours to cook to tenderness.
Tanq didn’t care about coots, culture, or the two half-breed brothers trying to control him. Over the side he went in a hard paddle toward the coot. As if on cue, the coot simply paddled along parallel to the craft and just ahead of Tanq’s nose. Every time Tanq put on a burst of swimming speed, the coot simply paddled along a little faster.
Soon, Tanq was huffing and puffing since this was his first swim ever. The coot could have kept going for a couple more days without a problem. It became apparent we needed to get that dog back in the boat or he was literally going to drown.
The first grabs at his collar were unsuccessful and my brother was about to go overboard in the shallow water to save his dog. Meanwhile, the unstressed coot is just circling the whole aquatic circus.
One more grab at the collar was met with success and between the two of us we got him back in the boat without capsizing. Whew!
Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.